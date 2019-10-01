Allen Media Broadcasting to Acquire 11 Network Affiliates

Allen Media Broadcasting has announced Tuesday that they have entered into an agreement with USA Television to acquire 11 television stations for $290 million.

The station includes WTHI-TV in Terre Haute, WLFI-TV in Lafayette, and WFFT-TV in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. Others stations are located in Alabama, Oregon, California, Mississippi, and Minnesota.

The 11 stations will join the four stations that Allen Media Broadcasting purchase of Bayou City Broadcasting, which included WEVV-TV in Evansville, KADN and KLAF in Lafayette, Louisiana.

This also follows owner Byron Allen’s purchase of the Weather Channel in 2018 and his partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group to acquire 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney/Fox for $10.6 billion.

This latest purchase will help grow Allen Media Broadcasting group to 15 television stations across 11 U.S. Markets.

