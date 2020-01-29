Alleged Sexual Assault Victim of Walter McCarty Hires Attorney

A female student is coming forward alleging she was sexually assaulted by Walter McCarty, the former head coach of the University of Evansville men’s basketball team. She has hired the Simpson Tuegal Law firm to investigate and represent her in a potential action against the coach and the university.

“This was the classic power imbalance,” says attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel. “He was the town sweetheart, grew up in Evansville, returned after a successful NBA career and coached the basketball team to national success. When McCarty saw that the victim was in too vulnerable a position to protest his behavior toward her, he assaulted her. Thankfully, she reached out to a friend for support and the assault was reported to the university.”

McCarty was placed on administrative leave in December and fired on January 21 after UE learned of the allegations.

“It’s clear that my client wasn’t the only victim,” says Tuegel. “We have been informed that other women have come forward about McCarty’s sexual misconduct. It’s important that other survivors of this man’s acts know that they’re not alone, and we would encourage them to reach out to someone to report the misconduct. These women deserve to learn and work in an environment free of sexual violence and sexual harassment. My client asks that the community remain supportive of the men’s basketball team, as well as the additional survivors who have come forward.”

