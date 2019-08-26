Alleged Killer Appears in Court

An Evansville man, accused of killing his wife and her former husband, appears in court Monday.

Ernest Douglas was appointed a public defender, and the court entered a preliminary not guilty plea on his behalf.

Douglas is accused of killing Satanna Kendle-Douglas and Donte Meriwether earlier this month.

Evansville police say they found their bodies last week after neighbors called to check on them.

According to the autopsy results, both victims died from multiple stab wounds.

Due the circumstances surrounding the charges, the judge never listed a bond amount, and he remains in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Douglas will have a review hearing on Oct. 7 with an attorney conference hearing set for Sept. 19.

Comments

comments