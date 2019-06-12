Alexandrian Public Library Hosts Once in a Blue Moon Celebration

One Mount Vernon library is hosting a star studded gala, and it’s out of this world.

Alexandrian public library wants young astronauts to make their own lunar landing.

The library is over the moon to invite space cadets to the Birthday Party on the Moon, in honor of the anniversary of the 1969 moon landing.

In the Ohio and Wabash Meeting Rooms, mission control will offer space activities like playing with moon sand and walking on the moon, space helmet and rocket crafts, games, birthday cake and more!

Registration is required with a few spots remaining for the 9:00 and 10:15 events. For ages 3 through entering 2nd grade.

Comments

comments