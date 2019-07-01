Alcoa, United Steelworkers to Resume Contract Negotiations Later This Month

Alcoa has announced that their negotiating committee would be resuming contract with United Steelworkers later this month.

The two companies are set to meet on July 17th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Approximately 1,700 active employees from five locations Massena, New York; Warrick Indiana; Wenatchee, Washington; Point Comfort, Texas and Gum Springs, Arkansas are covered by the agreement.

The two sides are divided over employee healthcare, wages but especially pensions.

