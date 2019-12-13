Alcoa Employees Buy Toys for Needy Children

Employees of Alcoa are ensuring the children of Evansville have a present under their tree for Christmas.

Starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Alcoa employees received using shopping lists to buy toys from Target for the Salvation Army Distribution.

Major Mark Turner says, “These toys will fill the gaps of age groups that are lacking at the time of the lists being developed. Most of the toys The Salvation Army have been received as an outcome of the Toytown boxes at the more than 50 locations throughout Vanderburgh and Warrick County area.”

Toys purchased are funded by an Alcoa corporate gift.

