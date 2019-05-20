Al Unser Jr Arrested Overnight for OWI

Avon police arrested two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. around 1:30 Monday morning in Avon, IN, which is just west of Indy.

Police say, Unser was going 59 in a designated 45 miles per hour area. He was also drifting from his driving lane according to the police report.

Responding officers say Unser was staggering and even fell and rolled down an embankment at one point. Unser refused to take a field sobriety test and police on scene say he was verbally hostile toward them.

He was taken to the Hendricks County jail where his blood was drawn, but those results aren’t back just yet.

This isn’t the first time Unser has faced legal problems. He made headlines back in 2002 when he was arrested after an alcohol fueled fight with his girlfriend.

Under has not made any comment about the arrest. The former driver competed 19 times in the Indianapolis 500, winning the race in 1992 and 1994. He also won two cart points titles and two IROC championships.

