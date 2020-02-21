Airports Nationwide Want Real ID Deadline Pushed Back

Airports across the nation are asking the Trump Administration to delay the deadline for Real ID documents.

So far, only 27 percent have them. The Real ID Act was passed in the wake of 9/11 after several of the hijackers improperly obtained state IDs.

Starting October 1, Real IDs will be required to board a plane, enter a federal building or a military base.

Although, many states have been slow to implement the change and some areas of the country won’t start issuing IDs until the summer.

“57-percent of Americans don’t even know about the October 1 deadline,” says, Tori Barnes, U.S. Travel Association. “80,000 people on the first day could be turned away. About half a million in the first week. And $300 million, is what that it could cost in economic loss.”

These Real ID licenses require extra documentation forcing some to make multiple trips to the DMV or BMV. You’ll need a valid ID, passport or birth certificate, proof of your social security number, and date of birth plus two items proving state residency.

TSA officers at airports nation-wide are now warning flyers they won’t be able to get to their flights after October 1 unless they update their IDs.

This, while states across the country are urging people to do it now.

Virginia DMV employee Richard Holcomb says, “We will be as ready as we can. We are doing everything we can. We are a little concerned about 1.8 million Virginians coming into our offices between now and October 1. ”



If you do not have a real ID by October 1, 2020, you won’t be able to board a flight. Though, passports, military IDs or global entry cards will qualify to get you through an airport checkpoint.

Comments

comments