Air Force Band to Join LST D-Day Anniversary

The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass will be performing on the LST 325 as part of the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

The band, made up of 6 brass musicians, will perform on June 6th at 2PM during the three day celebration. They will be performing while the LST will be open to the public for free tours.

This will be part of a three-day event. On June 5th, the ship will be moved to its future permanent location along the downtown Evansville riverfront. On June 6th, the ship will have a D-Day 75 Anniversary Commemorative Ceremony on the ship at 9AM. This will be followed by the tours and later the band.

The ship will remain on site for tours through June 9th, then it will return to Marina Point.

