Don’t miss the chance to see an iconic piece of American military up close.

The Evansville Museum will be hosting the Commemorative Air Force B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders.

Starting Monday, June 3rd through Thursday, June 6th folks will have a chance to tour the WWII bomber, meet her crew, and see her fly.

44News is told flights begin at $475.

For flight reservations or info call 855-Fly-A-B17 or B17TEXASRAIDERS.org.

