Air-Conditioning Guidelines Released

A consumer report on air-conditioning guidelines is stirring up a heated debate on the Internet.

The guidelines were released by Energy Star, and they recommend to keep your home at 82 degrees while sleeping.

The report has gone viral with some people saying the temperature recommendation is just too high – especially in the sweltering summer months when people need to cool down.

The report suggests homes should be kept at a minimum of 78 degrees for energy efficiency.

It also indicates residents should keep their thermostats at 85 degrees when not at home.

