This Ain’t Your Mama’s Junior League

The Junior League of Evansville won the Association of Junior Leagues International Membership Recruitment & Engagement Award. The Evansville Chapter has changed the Junior League Membership model to be more in align with the women of 2019 and the needs of today’s women. The new model is geared for each member to create her own personal experience and provides a more flexible time frame for each member. This new model has assisted the League in living our mission to Develop Women through an effective, efficient, interactive, fun development program through community impact and voluntarism.

The Junior League of Evansville (JLE), is inviting women of the Tri State Area to one of their summer recruitment socials!

The Junior League of Evansville is a network of empowered female civic leaders working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues like poverty and food insecurity. We’re a part of an international network of 292 Leagues comprised of over 150,000 women, in Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and the U.S., engaged in similar work in their own communities. This provides us with a unique and powerful depth of knowledge and resources to bring about the changes we strive to accomplish.

The Junior League of Evansville provides small grants as well as hundreds of volunteer hours to many local not-for-profits. Past grant recipients have included Little Lambs, Ark Crisis Center, YWCA, Boys n Girls Club and Albion Bacon Center. Past Signature Projects Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana, Reitz Home Museum, Hands on Discovery ( now Cmoe) Bookmobile, Philharmonic Youth Concerts, Ark Crisis Center, Little Lambs.

The Junior League of Evansville is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism and developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

If this sounds like you, contact them today and become a bigger part of our community.

