This Ages Old Rivalry Comes to a Head Saturday!

The ages old rivalry of blondes vs. brunettes comes to a head this weekend at Harrison High School with a “flackle” (flag+tackle) football game!

This game is always a great time, but it’s also for a good cause!

RivALZ began in the fall of 2005 as Blondes vs. Brunettes®, a flag football event organized by a group of professional women, led by Sara Abbott, in Washington, D.C. Her sister, Kate Stukenberg, soon expanded the game to Texas. The founders of the event have a personal connection to Alzheimer’s and designed the event to drive awareness among a younger audience while raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. Since the inaugural game in Washington, D.C., the event has grown to more than 40 cities, raising more than $5 million and bringing thousands of new supporters to the cause.

And the game is a BLAST to watch!





To donate to your favorite player, find out who is playing and more details about the game, click here.

The 2019 rivAlz Blondes versus Brunettes “flackle” football game is this Saturday at Harrison High School.

Catch these teams in action, and root for your favorite hair color.

Gates open at 6pm, with the kick-off at 7pm.

Kids 12 and under are free, adults are $5 if you buy them now, but if you wait, it s $10 at the door!

And the funds raised through RivAlz benefit the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s association.

And you can also visit the RivAlz (with a z) facebook page to donate to your favorite player!

May the best hair color win!

