AG Curtis Hill’s License Suspended for 30 Days Over Groping Allegations

The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended Indiana Attorney General Curt Hill’s license for 30 days over allegations he drunkenly groped four women in March 2018.

The Supreme Court agreed with findings of the state’s attorney disciplinary commission that Hill did conduct battery and thus, did violate the state’s code of conduct for licensed practitioners of law.

A lawyer for Hill declined any immediate comment on the decision.

In response to the ruling, Attorney General Hill issued the following statement:

I accept with humility and respect the Indiana Supreme Court’s ruling of a 30-day suspension of my license with automatic reinstatement. I have directed that beginning Monday, May 18, Chief Deputy Aaron Negangard will assume responsibility for the legal operations of this office during the temporary suspension of my license until it is reinstated on Wednesday, June 17. I offer my deepest gratitude to my family, friends and the entire staff of the Office of the Attorney General. My staff has worked tirelessly and without interruption and will continue to do so on behalf of all Hoosiers.

Related content;

Attorney General Curtis Hill Faces Hearing on Groping Allegations

Update: Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill Faces License Suspension

60-Day Law License Suspension Recommended for AG Curtis Hill by Hearing Officer

Comments

comments