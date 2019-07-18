AG Curtis Hill Focuses on Defending Indiana’s Ban on Dismemberment Abortion

Attorney General Curtis Hill will not move forward with appealing a federal judge’s decision to block a state law that would ban a second-trimester abortion procedure. On June 28th, a judge granted a preliminary injunction sought by doctors who perform dilation and evacuation abortions.

Dismemberment abortions are second-trimester procedures in which physicians use forceps to rip live fetuses piece by piece from their mothers’ wombs. As they are being dismembered, the fetuses bleed to death.

Hill initially tried to have the injunction lifted but he announced Wednesday his office would focus on arguing that law is in accordance with the constitution.

“I remain committed to protecting the value and dignity of fetal life by defending Indiana’s law banning this brutal and inhumane procedure,” Attorney General Hill said. “At this juncture, I believe our best path forward, in this case, is to proceed to summary judgment as we continue to gather evidence and formulate strategy.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case involving a similar Alabama ban. Hill’s office says five other states have ongoing court cases over such procedure bans.

