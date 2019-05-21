AG Curtis Hill Files Lawsuit Against Purdue Pharma Founders

Attorney General Curtis Hill has filed a lawsuit against the Sackler family, the founders of Purdue Pharma. The company is best known for making and marketing the painkiller OxyContin.

The lawsuit alleges the Sackler family played a key role in worsening the opioid crisis in Indiana. The lawsuit further alleges that the Sacklers enriched themselves to the tune of billions of dollars from these schemes.

The lawsuit also alleges the Sackler family violated the Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, the Prescription Drug Discount and Benefit Card Statute, the False Claims Act and the Medicaid False Claims Act, among other unlawful activities.

“We believe the Sacklers’ wrongful acts have left a wake of addiction, death, and devastation in Indiana and across the country,” says Attorney General Hill. “I hope this lawsuit serves notice to all that this office will continue to hold accountable companies and individuals who are engaging in abusive, deceptive, illegal and/or unfair conduct that causes harm to Indiana consumers.”

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, treble damages, disgorgement of ill-gotten gains, and restitution of sums constituting unjust enrichment.

The lawsuit is attached below:

45052-FINAL-ORDER-4-24-191

