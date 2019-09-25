AG Curtis Hill Calls Impeachment Inquiry “Circus Sideshow” in Statement

On Wednesday, Attorney General Curtis Hill issued the following statement regarding Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in the United States House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump:

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump is a blatant disservice to the American people and a desperate attempt to overturn the 2016 election. Rather than our representatives in Congress addressing real issues of concern such as the ever growing crisis at our border, the rapid increase in violent crime, and defending the rights of freedom seeking Americans, the American people may now be forced to watch their Congress waste the next several months with yet another investigation – the modern equivalent of a circus sideshow. This is an embarrassment and needs to be stopped.”

Related stories:

Comments

comments