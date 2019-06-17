AG Curtis Hill Attends Anti-Abortion Rally in South Bend

Dozens of protesters gathered on the west side of South Bend Saturday night to protest the soon to be opened abortion clinic. The clinic sued the state after it refused to grant them a license to operate.

A federal judge ruled the clinic could open while the legal battle plays out. More than 100 anti-abortion activists came out

to protest the opening of Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinic.

Several people spoke at the protest most notably Indiana’s Attorney General Curtis Hill who is leading the legal battle against the clinic.

“How anyone can determine that having a clinic of this nature where you use chemicals to abort a child could not impose some type of dangerous concern for a woman’s health is beyond me,” says Hill.

A district court recently denied Attorney General Hill’s appeal of the original decision that allowed the clinic to open.

He has since filed an appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals 7th district.

The next hearing in the lawsuit filed by the clinic is set for August of 2020.

