Affordable Healthcare Insurance Deadline Extended

Time is running out for those still haven’t enrolled in Affordable Healthcare insurance in the Marketplace.

The new deadline is Wednesday, December 18 at 3 a.m. Those who don’t have health insurance, are encouraged to schedule a free appointment with TRI-CAP Navigator.

They can help you to shop on the Marketplace for the best health plan for your health needs and budget.

TRI-CAP has seven Certified Healthcare Navigators to help you enroll in affordable health insurance on the Marketplace or in an Indiana Medicaid plan.

