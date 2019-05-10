Affidavit Reveals New Information in Warrick County Death

New details have surfaced surrounding the case a woman’s body found badly burned on Seven Hills Road in April. The affidavit says that Anthony Wolfe Jr. found paper in Valerie Ruark’s car which led him to believe that she was an informant with the police, and that’s why she was killed.

According to the affidavit, Ruark and Wolfe dated in the past.

Authorities were able to track Ruark’s phone, they determined that Ruark’s cellphone left the area of Stepping Stone at approximately midnight on April 21st. It traveled to the area of Eby Road and Shelton Road in Warrick County at approximately 12:30 a.m. The cell phone’s final location is in the area of Seven Hills and Wesson Road where her body was located.

According to a witness, Wolfe told him “nobody needed to worry about Valarie anymore”.

The witness says Wolfe told him he took Ruark to a barn out in the country, made her lay down and smile, and then shot her in the face with a rifle, and then burned her body.

Comments

comments