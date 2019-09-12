Adventure Despite Adversity: The Silent Natural at Victory International Film Festival

It’s just one of the many movies being previewed at the inaugural Victory International Film Festival, “The Silent Natural”.

William “Dummy” Hoy was one of the first deaf Major League Baseball players in the 1800’s, and this is his story.



HE MADE THOUSANDS OF FANS CHEER, BUT NEVER HEARD ONE. William ‘Dummy’ Hoy was one of the first Deaf Major League Baseball players in the 1800’s. Being Deaf, he introduced Hand Signals for STRIKE and BALL to the game and overcame many obstacles to became one of the greatest players of his time.

You can catch this amazing and heart-warming film Friday, at the Victory International Film Festival.

The screening is at 7 pm, at the Encounter Church on Main in Evansville.

You’ll have unprecedented access with a Q&A after the film with producers David Risotto and Steve Sandy, and actors Miles Barbee and Marshall R. Teague!

