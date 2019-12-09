Adopt the Wish List of a Child This Holiday Season

This year marks the fifth annual Shelter Santa, which aims to bring smiles and hope to homeless children.

Cromwell Radio along with Kentucky Legend, Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, and Hilliard Lyons have teamed up for the annual event and are seeking Shelter Santas.

Listeners of 94.7 WBIO, 97X, WVJS, WTCJ JACK-FM, 102.7 THE GAME, 100.5 THE VIBE and CJ 105.7 FM can fulfill the Christmas list of a child housed at the Daniel Pitino and St. Joseph’s Peace Mission.

Those who wish to adopt a wish list of a child can contact Sarah at the Cromwell Radio Group: 270-683-5200.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter is located at 5th and Walnut in Owensboro.

Comments

comments