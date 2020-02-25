Adopt a Rabbit on “Leap Day”!

The Vanderburgh Humane Society will celebrate Leap Day by hosting a rabbit adoption event on Saturday, February 29 from 12:00-6:00.

The VHS usually has several adoptable rabbits at a time, and sometimes as many as 30.

They are the third-largest population of animal surrendered to shelters nationwide after dogs & cats. Our local shelters are no exception. As of presstime, there are 9 rabbits available.

The VHS Adoptions team will be offering “Bunny Speed Dating” on this day!

Families who already have a rabbit at home, and are seeking another, can bring in their current rabbit for a meet & greet with potential new friends.

Rabbit adoption promotion can be difficult because rabbits are still bred for commercial sales in pet and farm supply stores. These are not rabbits who have lost their homes or families and need to be ‘adopted,’ but rabbits who are intentionally bred for profit only. The VHS always encourages families who are seeking a rabbit for their family to adopt rather than buy from stores.

Additionally, all VHS rabbits are microchipped and spayed/neutered in their in-house Spay/Neuter Clinic prior to adoption, which is included in their $50 adoption fee. The spay/neuter procedure alone costs anywhere from $75 at the VHS to $300 at a full-service vet clinic. Ultimately, even if buying the rabbit itself is cheaper from a store, adopting a VHS rabbit who has been fully vetted is a far better value and will save families hundreds of dollars. It also significantly reduces nuisance behaviors such as spraying, unwanted breeding, and territorial aggression.

Some facts about rabbit care for those considering adoption:

·Life span of a domestic rabbit is approximately 8-10 years (not a short-term pet!)

·Rabbits require pellets, constant timothy hay, and certain types of fresh fruits & veggies each day

·Rabbits can be litterbox-trained like cats (and the VHS begins litter-training them while they are in the shelter)

·VHS rabbits must be adopted to indoor-only homes, not outdoors or in wire hutches

·The VHS rabbit adoption is $50, which includes the rabbit’s spay/neuter surgery and registered microchip

·Potential adopters must be 18 or older, but do NOT have to live in Vanderburgh County

Adoptable rabbits can be viewed in advance at www.vhslifesaver.org/adopt/adoptable-rabbits.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments