Admit-a-Thon Aims to Attract, Enroll New Students

Oakland City University is holding its first Admit-A-Thon in an effort to attract new students.

The Admit-A-Thon will kick off on August 1st from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cornwell-Reed Music and Arts Center located on the OCU campus.

In order to apply and gain acceptance in the same night, students will need: college transcripts, or official high school or GED results and a copy of your 2017 Tax Returns if your FAFSA has not been completed for 2019.

Oakland City College opened in 1891 and is a Christian faith-based learning community dedicated to the enhancement of intellectual, spiritual, physical and social development for positive leadership.

