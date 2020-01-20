Addressing Rising Energy Costs

If your power bill has increased over the past decade, you’re not alone. Many Hoosiers say their power bill has jumped more than 30% since 2010. Keep in mind, these price hikes are based on your energy provider and where you live.

Coal mine closures and the cost of renewable energy is another big concern across the area when it comes to these price hikes.

“With all of the talk about how we are going to provide energy, green energy, new energy, that’s all well and good, but we gotta remember that there’s some dynamics here that we better not lose sight of and make sure that we really fully understand what we are doing,” says Indiana Senator Jim Tomes.

Coal has been the main source of energy powering for years, powering homes and manufacturing facilities which takes a significant amount of energy.

“We’ve been very comfortable with what it has provided us,” says Senator Tomes.

Now the industry for coal is declining. The focus is on utilizing and producing renewable energy through wind and solar farms.

“And I don’t hear much about a backup plan,” says Senator Tomes. “I would hope that we keep in mind that we do need to make sure that we don’t get boxed in here.”

Over the past 12 years, 20% less coal was used to produce energy for Hoosiers. This is because of more wind turbines, solar panels, and natural gases are being used instead.

Is this clean energy lowering Hoosiers’ electricity bills?

“A lot of my friends have four, five, six hundred dollar bills,” says Amy Burkett.

For Duke Energy customers, an average bill has gone up from about $95 to $120 since 2010. This is an increase of nearly 26%.

Vectren’s has gone up too by about 15%.

Many homeowners tell 44News they hope the price increase stops here.

“It would help us save the money and be able to do the things that we enjoy instead of spending it on heating our homes,” says Burkett.

According to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), Vectren’s residential electric rates rank highest among the electric utilities they regulate.

Even though their rates haven’t increased in nearly 9 years, Vectren is allowed to use five electric trackers, or possible add ons to your bill. They make up about 4% of a typical customer’s bill. The most recent add on is for the energy company’s 7-year infrastructure plan.

Vectren has also been approved to build and operate three solar energy projects in Evansville and recover the costs through another “adjustment,” or possible add on to your bill. You can learn more about those adjustments here.

