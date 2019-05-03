Addressing Lack of Patriotism

Vigilance, perseverance, and justice are just a few things the American flag is intended to symbolize.

One community member spoke out on social media about the lack of American flags flying in the tri-state. That post said, “We need to teach our children the value of freedom and at what cost our wonderful country is still free.”

Many brave men and women put their lives on hold, and some soldiers even lost their lives serving their country.

“If we are going to maintain the things we have, we’ve got to fight for them,” says Korean War Veteran, Paul Clugston.

Paul Lynch, a World War II veteran recalls being shot and wounded in Germany.

“It went in under my shoulder blade and come out under on this side,” says Lynch.

The bullet barely missed Lynch’s spinal cord, he was centimeters away from being paralyzed and spent three months in the hospital.

The things some soldiers have witnessed were unfathomable.

“One kid I met going overseas on the boat, he landed in Korea one day and he lost his leg the next day. You don’t forget things like that,” says Clugston. He says it’s sacrifices like these that have maintained America’s freedom.

