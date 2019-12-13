Addressing Domestic Violence During the Holiday Season

Even though the holidays are often seen as a time to come together with friends and family, it can also be a dark and scary time.

It’s around the holidays where it may be a good time to look out for signs of abuse between your loved ones and their partners, also letting them know there are resources available.

“Just bring up some of the things they see in private, but not demanding that they leave this relationship or that they end it cause getting out of a domestic violence situation is a process,” says Gina Gist, Albion Fellows Bacon Center Community Advocacy Program Director.

Officials say they don’t see an increase in violence this time of year, however they do notice a different trend.

“It’s not something that happens because of drinking, because of drugs, or because of somebody that has anger issues, it’s an issue of power and control,” says Gist. “So it’s something that happens the entire year, not just at the holidays.”

According to the National Resource Center on domestic violence, the call volume on the holidays between Thanksgiving and New Years Eve decreases instead of spiking as many assume.

“In reality just with that societies pressure, a lot of the times for domestic violence victims they are not seeking services at that time because they feel like they need to keep the family together, they want to have a magical Christmas for their children, so many times they try to make it work during that time,” says Gist.

But for family and friends of victims, there are several red flags to look out for.

“They may notice a change in that persons behavior, so maybe if this is a new relationship that they are in and they used to spend lots of time with family and friends, they used to be very outgoing, and now whenever you see them with their partner they are very withdrawn, very quiet,” says Gist.

Officials say domestic violence can take many forms and those impacted are encouraged to seek help no matter what time of the year.

“It’s a community problem it’s something that we all need to be aware of,” says Gist.

If you or someone you know needs help, a link to Albion Fellow Bacon Center can be found here.

