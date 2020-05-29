CoronavirusKentucky
Additional State Tourism Attractions Reopening
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will reopen the four Kentucky State Park Lodges previously designated as part of the state’s COVID-19 emergency response.
The parks that will reopen June 8:
- Lake Cumberland State Resort Park
- Lake Barkley State Resort Park
- Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park; and
- Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park.
Lake Cumberland State Resort Park will open with limited occupancy as a result of ongoing renovations.
The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will also reopen the Kentucky Horse Park (KHP) on June 11, in accordance with Healthy at Work guidelines.