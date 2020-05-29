Additional State Tourism Attractions Reopening

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Friday that the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will reopen the four Kentucky State Park Lodges previously designated as part of the state’s COVID-19 emergency response.

The parks that will reopen June 8:

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park

Lake Barkley State Resort Park

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park; and

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park will open with limited occupancy as a result of ongoing renovations.

The Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet will also reopen the Kentucky Horse Park (KHP) on June 11, in accordance with Healthy at Work guidelines.

Comments

comments