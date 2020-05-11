Additional Coronavirus Cases and Deaths Reported in Indiana

On Monday, May 11, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced 511 new positive cases of coronavirus throughout the Hoosier State, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have contracted the novel coronavirus to 24,627.

ISDH reported 32 additional COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died of COVID-19 to 1,411.

To date, 146,688 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 140,029 on Sunday.

Local Coronavirus Summary

ISDH reports as of Monday, May 11, there are now:

189 total positive tests in Vanderburgh County – 2 total deaths – 3,887 total tested

123 total positive tests in Warrick County – 20 total deaths – 915 total tested

54 total positive tests in Daviess County – 15 total deaths – 464 total tested

21 total positive tests in Knox County – 408 total tested

46 total positive tests in Dubois County – 370 total tested

15 total positive tests in Posey County – 208 total tested

21 total positive tests in Perry County – 244 total tested

8 total positive tests in Gibson County – 233 total tested

7 total positive tests in Spencer County – 1 total death – 176 total tested

3 total positive test in Pike County – 81 total tested

According to ISDH, Indiana’s county with the highest amount of new cases was Marion County, with 178.

Other counties with more than 10 new cases were:

Allen (19)

Bartholomew (14)

Elkhart (15)

Hamilton (11)

Hendricks (15)

Howard (11)

Johnson (19)

Lake (58)

Montgomery (12)

Morgan (11)

Porter (18)

Shelby (11)

St. Joseph (19)

Tippecanoe (11).

The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady:

According to ISDH, 42.6% of ICU beds and 81.1% of ventilators were available as of Monday, May 11.

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site.

Those going to get tested should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID, or utility bill.

Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that’s at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

