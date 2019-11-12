Additional Charges Filed Against Son Accused of Pushing Mom Into Fire
Seven additional charges have been filed against an Illinois man accused of pushing his mother into a fire.
Police say Clayton Swanner was arrested November 8 on charges of aggravated domestic battery after he set his house on fire and pushed his mother, Cathy Brandenstein, into the flames.
Brandenstein managed to escape and ran to a nearby neighbor who called for help. She remains in the hospital, recovering from burns that left her in critical condition.
Swanner faces attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson, residential arson, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and domestic battery.
He is being held in the White County Jail on a $1 million bond.
The White County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation along with the Illinois State Police.
