Adam Crabb Coming in Concert to the Owensboro Convention Center

Few family names in Christian music evoke immediate thoughts of music like the name Crabb.

Adam considers gospel music more than just a career, it is his life’s calling.

His newly release Daywind Records’ recording, “Going Places,” showcases his talent as well as his heart for people.

Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, are excited to announce Christian artist Adam Crabb will be in concert with Ivan Fleming on Friday, November 1 at 7:00PM.

Adam is the Gaither Vocal Band’s newest lead singer and has been referred to as the ‘face of youth’ in the Southern Gospel world, often bridging the gap between grandparents, parents and children. His three years as the leader of the fan favorite “Crabb Revival” gave him the front man experience that is now his comfort zone. His youthful approach to traditional lyrics and his willingness to minister in word or song makes an evening with Adam truly a one man revival! His reputation as a studio musician is impressive, but his ‘home’ is truly the live performance. He electrifies a large auditorium with that unbelievably small harmonica. This is a must see!

‘I am so grateful for the opportunity to do God’s work first and foremost, but to be able to do it with the likes of Adam Crabb is an absolute gift from God!’ says Ivan Fleming. ‘It absolutely proves that there is nothing that God can’t do, then to take an old boy from the coal mining hills of Virginia and put him on the same stage with members of The Crabb Family spreading God’s love through music!’

General admission tickets are $20 and are available online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.

Group tickets of 8 are more are also available for $16.

Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

