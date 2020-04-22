Activist Talks About the Positive Impact of Coronavirus on the Environment

With much of the world staying at home in isolation as the battle against the coronavirus continues, some noticeable changes in the environment have taken place.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on pollution, according to experts.

Fish have returned to the once-vacant canals of Venice, and smog has lifted from the Los Angeles skyline.

The shutdown of businesses and activities related to COVID-19 has led to a decrease in nitrogen dioxide concentration.

Environmental activist John Blair of ValleyWatch joined 44News This Morning to discuss the positive response born out of such a negative health crisis:

