Activist Group Begins Collaboration With Spencer Co. to Transform Shelter

A new collaboration between animal activist group Alley Cat Allies and Spencer County aims to improve the county’s animal shelter. The new collaboration will include new policies, procedures, and training necessary for the shelter.

44News first reported on this story in August 2018 when an employee at the Spencer County Animal Shelter came forward revealing she was instructed to place live cats in the freezer as a form of euthanization.

The shelter closed following these revelations. Though, the shelter wouldn’t remain closed for long. It Takes Village announced in July 2019 it would be opening an animal shelter at the same location.

The Spencer County Animal Control Board and Spencer County Commissioners approved It Takes A Village operating from the former Animal Control Facility and for the county to provide marginal funding to operate the former shelter.

Since closing down last year, It Takes A Village says they receive several phone calls a day in regards to the animals, but now their hope is to have a fresh start at the shelter.

Ally Cat Allies will meet with the Spencer County Animal Shelter leadership on Sunday, August 25th to discuss best practices in humane shelter operations.

