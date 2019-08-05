An Active Summer-Like Pattern Returns

The month of August is in full swing and so is the August-like heat. Over the past couple of week most of the Tri-State had the benefit of dodging 90-degree temperatures. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. As of Monday afternoon, we have experienced our third consecutive 90-degree afternoon with the possibility of Tuesday afternoon following suite.

Along with warmer temperatures for Tuesday afternoon scattered showers and storms will be apart of the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Tri-State under a 1 out of 5 with Severe Threat Index. Although these storms will be scattered, the storms that do develop will have the potential to reach severe limits. Current model data have our storm chances increasing in the late-afternoon and evening hours. The primary severe threats are heavy downpours and frequent lightning.

As we look deeper into your work and now school week, afternoon storms will be a recurring feature in our forecast. Along with packing lunches make sure the kids are packing their rain gear. Nuisance storm chances will be a concern each afternoon from Tuesday and beyond. If its any great news to savage, temperatures will moderate back into the mid-to-upper 80s by the ladder part of the week.

