Active Shooter Training Would Allow Teachers to Be Shot by Pellets

Projectiles using plastic pellets could be used in active shooter training at Indiana schools. Last week, the state committee prohibited the use of projectiles as it left teachers with bruises, welts, and abrasions. On Wednesday, that same state committee is reversing the course if teachers agree to it.

The state’s largest teacher union had asked for language prohibiting this practice. Teachers at Meadowlawn Elementary School in Monticello, Indiana, said they had agreed to active shooter training, conducted by the local sheriff’s department, and knew the officers would be using an airsoft gun. They didn’t expect, though, to be shot across the back multiple times while huddled against a wall.

