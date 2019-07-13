UPDATE: Suspect Arrested After Manhunt in Evansville

UPDATE: Police have arrested a man after a hours long manhunt on the city’s southside.

The man was located by police hiding in a fenced-in area of a business at the corner of Bayse Street and Kentucky Avenue just after 7 pm.

The Evansville Police Department used nearly a dozen officers, K-9s, and a drone to locate the man.

The manhunt was started following a shots fired call in the area.

——

Evansville Police have several blocks of Shadewood Avenue and Bayse Street shut down while they search for a man.

The manhunt started around 5 pm, Saturday on the city’s south side.

Police on-scene told 44News the search is related to a shots fired call.

Evansville Police say they are using K-9s to search the area.

Officers are searching area homes and businesses. Multiple cars have been pulled over along Kentucky Avenue in connection to the search.

Early reports indicate they are looking for a while male with a beard.

This is a developing story and 44News has a report on-scene.

Comments

comments