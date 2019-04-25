ACLU Seeks to Block Indiana’s Newest Abortion Ban

Just hours after Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law banning a second-trimester abortion procedure, the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the bill and asking the judge to block it.

According to the ACLU, the lawsuit was filed because it puts “substantial and unwarranted burden on women’s ability to obtain second-trimester, pre-viability, abortions.”

The bill, which will take effect on July 1st, would prohibit dilation and evacuation abortions, which the legislation calls “dismemberment abortion”. Similar laws have been blocked by federal courts in the past, but Indiana anti-abortion groups hope Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s addition has pushed the U.S. Supreme Court further to the right on abortion questions.

Gov. Holcomb’s office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

