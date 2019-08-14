Accused Drug Kingpin Takes Stand in Evansville

An accused Indianapolis drug kingpin could spend life behind bars if convicted.

Richard Grundy took the stand Monday morning in U.S. District Court in Evansville during his trial on federal conspiracy charges.

Grundy, along with four other men, is accused of peddling methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana from Phoenix, Arizona, to Indianapolis in the late summer and early fall of 2017.

According to Fox 59, federal prosecutors estimated the value of the narcotics to total $3.5 million.

The case is expected to end by next week.

