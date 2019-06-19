Accused Child Pornographer Arrested for Third Time Since June 14th

An Evansville man has been arrested for the third time since June 14th on charges related to child pornography. 44News first reported on this story on June 14th, William Ray Martin, 46, was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child porn as a level five felony following an examination of his cell phone.

Martin posted a $500 bond on the 15th and was released.

Several electronic devices were seized during a search of Martin’s place of employment on June 15th. Further investigation of those devices revealed more child porn. Martin was arrested on one count of child porn and was held in Warrick County on $500,000 cash/$5,000,000 surety bond.

Additionally, two videos of two different juveniles under the age of 18 were discovered on the devices seized in Vanderburgh County. While the videos were not pornographic in nature, they were recorded without their consent. Those videos were recorded in the bathroom of Martin’s residence.

On June 18th, Martin’s bond was reduced to $5,000 and after posting bail, he was arrested again on two counts of felony voyeurism and transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He will be held without bond pending a court appearance.

