Accident on Twin Bridge Claims the Life of Owensboro Man

An Owensboro man is dead after an accident involving two vehicles on the Twin Bridge in Kentucky.

36-year-old Joseph E. Revlett died from injuries sustained during the accident. According to the Kentucky State Police, around 4:20 Monday morning, Revlett’s 1999 Honda Accord stalled in the right lane of the southbound twin bridge.

Revlett and his passenger, 25-year-old Casey M. Thurman attempted to push the vehicle. Revlett was in the back of the car while Thurman pushed and steered from the driver’s side when a 2015 Ford F-450 truck driven by Arthur Kampf of Mt. Vernon approached the stalled vehicle.

According to KSP, Kampf was unable to see the car in time and ran into the back of the Honda, killing Revlett.

The collision threw Thurman away from the car and into the left lane of the southbound bridge. He was taken to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville where he sustained injuries to her shoulder, arm and legs. Kampf was not injured.

Kentucky State Police troopers were assisted by KSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division; Henderson County Coroner’s Office, Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, Henderson Police Department and Henderson City Fire Department.

