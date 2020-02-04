Accident Shuts Down Southbound I-165 in Ohio County

An accident involving a semi has shut down the interstate in Ohio County.

Kentucky State Police said that the accident took place near the 45 mile-marker in the southbound lanes of I-165. The location is just south of the US 62 overpass.

No injuries reported in the accident but, clean-up is estimated to take up to 8 hours.

Southbound traffic has been diverted to Hwy 69 North to US 231 via Hartford and Beaver Dam. The northbound lanes are down to one lane at the scene.

KSP advises everyone to drive carefully around the cleanup.

