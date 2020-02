The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says part of the U.S. 60 in Owensboro will be closed indefinitely.

The section impacted is between the Frederica Street and Carter Road exits.

A semi slid off the road and is entangled in the guard rail. Authorities say it will take some time for the accident to be cleared.

44News has received reports of other accidents in Kentucky due to the weather conditions.

The 44Weather team is urging drivers to be cautious and allow extra time for morning commutes.

Comments

comments