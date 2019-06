One person is taken to the hospital after a truck flipped several times early Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say the incident happened on Epworth Road. just south of White County Rd 900 N. Police say Lindsey Heffington, 28 from New Haven, was driving a 2015 Dodge Ram when her truck crossed over the northbound lane and traveled into the east ditch and overturned several times.

There is no word yet on the extend of the injuries.

