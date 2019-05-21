Accident in McLean County Leaves One Dead and Two Injured

A two-vehicle accident in McLean County has left one dead and two others injured as authorities continue to investigate the accident.

Kentucky State Police were notified of the wreck at around 4:15 PM. 72-year old Phillip R. Atherton of Livermore was pronounced dead on scene by McLean County Coroner’s office.

44-year old Phillip C. Atherton, also of Livermore,, and 87-year old Elmo L. West of Utica were both injured in the accident.

According to the report, both Athertons were in a Kubota (side-by-side) UTV stopped at Barrett Hill Road and U.S. 431 about four miles north of Livermore.

Phillip R. Atherton failed to see West, who was driving a 2001 Mercury Marquis, and pulled out onto U.S. 431 and into the path of West.

Phillip C. Atherton and West were both taken by ambulance to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. At last check, both were listed in critical condition.

Kentucky State Police were assisted by McLean County Coroner’s office, McLean County Sheriff’s Department, Livermore Fire Department and Central District Fire Department.

