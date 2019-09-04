Accident Involving a Semi Hauling Cattle Shuts Down Part of Highway 41

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department responded to a semi vs car accident, early Wednesday morning.

The accident shut down northbound lanes of Highway 41 near Mount Pleasant Road around 1 am. Traffic is currently being diverted to State Road 57.

The call came in as an accident with injuries, but it is unclear what kind of injuries either of the drivers sustained.

The semi was hauling a load of cattle when the accident forced the truck and trailer to leave the road. However, the trailer with the cattle inside did not flip over.

Comments

comments