Accident Closes Southbound I-69 in Gibson County

An accident along a major interstate brings traffic to a halt in Gibson County.

Indiana State Police said that before 9AM Tuesday morning, an accident involving a semi took place near Milemarker 36 on southbound I-69. While driving south, the driver lost control on an icy patch of the road, leading to a crash. No one was injured in the accident.

The semi ended up across both lanes of southbound I-69, causing the road to close. Traffic has been backed up by two to three miles due to the cleanup. The truck involved in the accident is from BFD Enterprises out of Lewisport, Kentucky.

