Accident Claims One Life in Muhlenberg County Saturday

A Greenville, Kentucky woman passes away from injuries following an accident on a highway in Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky State Police said that 67-year-old Margaret Clark succumbed to injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Kentucky 81, north of Bremen.

Clark and her husband, 72-year-old Roy Clark, were entering into an intersection when they collided with a truck traveling southbound on the highway. Both vehicles collided head on, with the Clark’s vehicle becoming engulfed in flames. Both Mr. and Mrs. Clark were able to escape the vehicle and taken to Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mrs. Clark passed away from her injuries. Mr. Clark was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville, also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

