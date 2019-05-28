We Accept the MasterChef Challenge!

Television’s number one cooking show is back, and celebrating its 10th season on FOX, starting tomorrow!

And FOX says this incredible milestone can’t be contained to just one night.

They’ll be serving a second helping of MasterChef on Thursdays, beginning June 20th!

Join Gordon Ramsay as he turns up the heat on a new batch of cooks as they battle their way towards the biggest MasterChef grand prize yet…$250,000!

To mark the occasion, they’ve replicated the show’s iconic mystery box to include all the ingredients necessary to recreate one of Gordon Ramsay’s signature dishes, to get you pumped for MasterChef season 10.





(Press play to find out what’s in our mystery box, and what I’ll be cooking up for tomorrow!)

Looks like I’ll be donning the white apron to see if I can recreate a signature dish, hopefully I won’t get insults flung at me, or worse fired!

We’ll find out tomorrow.

Now who’s ready for MasterChef season 10?

