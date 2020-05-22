Absentee Ballot Application Portal Available Online

Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that a new Absentee Ballot Application Portal is now online. A link to the State Board of Elections’ portal can be found here.

Beshear urged everyone who plans to vote in next month’s primary elections to go to the portal and request an absentee mail-in ballot.

Limited in-person voting will be allowed to ensure everyone has the right to vote.

The deadline to register to vote is May 26. Click here to vote.

Voters in every county of the commonwealth can request a mail-in ballot for the June primary elections. The last day to apply for a ballot is June 15. The primary elections in Kentucky will be held June 23.

