Aborted Fetal Remains Found Last Fall Finally Laid to Rest

The remains of 2,411 aborted fetuses were laid to rest Wednesday at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, Indiana. Upon learning the remains were from Indiana, Attorney General Curtis Hill contacted Illinois authorities and oversaw the transportation of the aborted fetuses back to Indiana. Hill spoke during the brief burial service.

“We have identified a burial site with the purpose to memorialize these 2,411 unborn, keeping them together in rest, each of them connected by their common fate,” Hill said at the gravesite. “Each of these 2,411 was a life — a life that was terminated — and each deserves to be secure in a final resting place, with dignity and respect, as should be afforded all human beings. May each of the 2,411 buried here, now and forever, rest in peace.”

The remains were found last year on two separate properties owned by Dr. Ulrich Klopfer. Authorities determined the remains to be from abortions performed 2000 through 2003.

Dr. Klopfer died on Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 79. The remains were discovered on Sept. 12 by Klopfer’s family members who were going through his belongings.

The family of Dr. Klopfer has cooperated with authorities throughout the ensuing investigation.

